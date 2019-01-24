Uhuru wants to use CS Matiangi to doctor population census, reason he gave him powers

Kenyan exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has dismissed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as a ‘convicted criminal’ who will fall from grace some day for infringing the rights of Kenyans.

Mr. Fred Okengo Matiang'i is a convicted criminal who Justice Odunga convicted on March 28, 2018 and sentenced on March 29, 2018. The convictions and sentences haven't been overturned. His appointment to head the census, referendum and 2022 gerrymandering plans are exposed. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 23, 2019

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Matiang’i as Chairman of powerful National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, a move which literally places him as the powerful minister in the current set-up.

“Mr Fred Okengo Matiang’i is a convicted criminal who Justice Odunga convicted on March 28, 2018 and sentenced on March 29, 2018. The convictions and sentences haven’t been overturned. His appointment to head the census, referendum and 2022 gerrymandering plans are exposed,” Miguna Miguna tweeted.

The fiery lawyer who was deported by the department of immigration under the orders from Matiang’i insisted that the minister’s current powers will diminish, giving examples of previous de facto colleagues.

Cabal soft heads have been ululating about the appointment by Tyrant @UKenyatta of a convicted criminal @FredMatiangi as the head of the Kenyan Gestapo. Where did Charles Njonjo, GG Kariuki and Nicholas Biwott who were once more powerful than @FredMatiangi end up? — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 23, 2019

Until now, the state is yet to facilitate the return of Miguna Miguna despite numerous court orders and petitions by human right groups within and outside the country.

Dr Matiang’i will be in charge of supervising, monitoring and communicating progress of government projects directly to President Uhuru Kenyatta, a move that has raised questions over the role of DP William Ruto.