Uhuru rewards 2017 election rigging master Ezra Chiloba, appointed Director of Youth Enterprise Dev Fund

Kenyans on social media have been shocked after Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba’s appointment to a state board.

Ministry of ICT CS Joe Mucheru appointed the former IEBC CEO to the board of Youth Enterprise Development Fund for a period of three years starting December 22, 2020.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 5 (2) (e) (i) of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Order, 2007, the Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs appoints to be a member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board, for a period of three (3) years,” read the notice in part.

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund, a state corporation under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, was gazetted on December 8, 2006 before it was transformed into a State Corporation on May 11, 2007.

The fund has a strategic focus on enterprise development as a key strategy that will increase economic opportunities for, and participation by Kenyan Youth in nation-building.

It seeks to create employment opportunities for young people through entrepreneurship and encouraging them to be job creators and not job seekers.

The fund, therefore, provides easy and affordable financial and business development support services to youth who are keen on starting or expanding businesses.

Chiloba retreated to farming after his unceremonious exit from the embattled IEBC in September 2018 following the contentious 2017 General Elections.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru appoints former IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba as member of Youth Enterprise Development Fund board for 3 years. Really???? This is an insult to all Kenyans. — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) December 31, 2020



He has lived a private life after he was shown the door with his first production of silage maize planting coming in 2019.

He had been sent on compulsory leave before October 26, 2017 repeat presidential elections before he was issued with a termination notice a year later.