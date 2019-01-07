It is Raila to blame for the mess and confusion in Jubilee- Hon Mwaura

The handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga is to blame for the apparent division in the Jubilee party Jubilee nominated senator Isaac Mwaura has said.

Mwaura said the political truce between Uhuru and Raila on March 9, 2018 has slowly, but surely torn apart the Jubilee tent.

“Jubilee was a big tent with two poles, one called Uhuru and another Ruto. A camel came in the name of the handshake and tore the tent apart. Now we have Team Kieleweke and Team Tangatanga,” he said.

Mwaura made the remarks on his Facebook page after Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe resigned on Sunday.

Murathe has insisted there was no binding agreement to back Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.

He threatened to escalate his efforts to block the DP from vying in 2022, adding that he is ready to seek an advisory opinion from the Supreme Court.

Mwaura is not the first Jubilee politician to pour cold water on the partnership between the Uhuru and Raila.

MPs allied to the DP have expressed unease about the pact between Uhuru and Raila, saying it is a threat to the unity of Jubilee Party.