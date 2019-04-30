SONKO Is Smarter, Always Armed with A ‘Tsunami of Facts In His Fingertips’

By Levy Onguti

Renowned political scientist professor MUTAI NGUNYI says the current Nairobi governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO is way smarter compared to other governors.

Speaking yesterday after the grilling of Governor Sonko by the senate committee over the alleged wastage of funds in City Hall, Ngunyi said Governor Sonko proves to be the smartest governor of all.

He warned whoever plans to bring governor Sonko to task in future over anything to trade carefully and ensure they have sufficient evidence before summoning him.

“So far, Governor Sonko is the smartest of all the 47. The man is readily ahead of time and always armed with a Tsunami of facts in his fingertips. If you plan to accuse him over anything, ensure you are well prepared with enough facts” said Ngunyi.

Ngunyi also predicted that Sonko might be re-elected in 2022 by landslide because he has won the heartsof the common Mwananchi despite resistance from the elitist community.