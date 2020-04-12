Sonko beats Raila and Ruto, he’s now most popular Kenyan politician on social media

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who is undergoing a political turmoil is now the most popular Kenyan politician on social media.

Sonko has 1.9 million followers on Facebook which is a record in Kenya since no other senior politician has managed to get such a huge following. Only President Uhuru Kenyatta had managed to beat Sonko although the President deactivated his Facebook and Twitter accounts last year making Sonko the only king of social media in Kenya.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have both tied on Facebook with 1.3 million followers. Other national leaders like Kalonzo Musyoka, Hassan Joho, Musalia Mudavadi have less than 800,000 followers.

On twitter Sonko is also the leader in terms of followers with 1 million followers and he’s only beaten by Ruto who has 2.9 million followers followed by Raila who has 2.5 million followers.

Other Governors like Alfred Mutua, Hassan Joho, Anyang Nyongo among others have less than 600,000 followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Since his election as Makadara MP in 2010, Sonko has been active in various social media platforms showcasing his development projects and philanthropic work.