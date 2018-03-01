Sifuna Stamps Authority as New ODM SG, Warns Boni Khalwale over JKL remarks

Lawyer Edwin Sifuna who is the new ODM Party Secretary General is all bare knuckled in his new role and has made it clear in no uncertain terms that it is business unusual.

Sifuna who in his maiden speech said the ODM will go alone if push comes to shove has blasted former Kakamega Senator and Ford Kenya Deputy Party leader Boniface Khalwale over his remarks on JKL hosted by Jeff Koinange on Citizen TV.

Khalwale a fiery and feisty politician claimed NASA leader Raila Odinga left a meeting where the Principals had met on way forward on the swearing in day and made way to Uhuru park ‘to avoid keeping the crowd waiting.’

He added that “there was no swearing in, there was no judge present in accordance to the law; you would have seen the various protocol that accompany that kind of function.”

Sifuna obviously miffed by Khalwale’s blant disregard for the swearing told the former law maker that he has had a whole month to tell the people of Kenya the truth about why his party leader and NASA Co- Principal Moses Wetangula alongside Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka snubbed the controversial 30th January swearing in ceremony.

“You have had a whole month to level with Kenyans, you have chosen to tell tales and cast aspersions. February the month o love is over,” Sifuna said.

Even as he settles in his new role, the advocate is set to meet challenges including a scandalous loss of millions that have not been accounted for.

The money is aid to have been raised during the nominations and also as from well wishers but has since disappeared into the pockets of unknown persons within the party hierarchy. Sifuna took from Agnes Zani who is now a nominated Senator.