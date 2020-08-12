Ruto Allies Plead With Uhuru to Help Secure Waluke’s Freedom

Political leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto are now pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta to help them secure freedom for jailed Sirisia MP John Waluke.

The MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Fred Kapondi(Mount Elgon), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Dan Wanyama(Webuye West), Charles Gemose (Hamisi) and Malulu Injendi (Malava) want President Kenyatta to intervene after the MP was jailed for 67 years and ordered to pay a fine of Ksh 727 million after he was found guilty of stealing taxpayers Ksh 300 million through a maize scandal.

Their call came a month after another section of politicians led by Lwandanyi ward MCA Tony Barasa made a similar plea to the president over Waluke’s predicament.

The lawmakers are now arguing that Waluke played a major role during the 2017 elections by ensuring that President Kenyatta garnered majority of the votes from the vote-rich Western region.

At the time, Waluke was the Jubilee party chairman in Bungoma County.

Waluke was jailed alongside Grace Wakhungu, former Vice President Moody Awori’s sister, who had reportedly raised Ksh 800 million within one month.

Waluke on the other hand, through a fund raising campaign ran by his wife Roselyn Waluke managed to raise over Ksh 250 million from well wishers.