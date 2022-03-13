REVEALED: Okengo Nyambane KICKED OUT of UDA after spending Sh33.5m marketing DP Ruto

By Jack Maobe

Deputy President is a man who has been accused of being thankless to his loyal supporters. There are instances when people decamp from rival camps and come to UDA to take over positions that would have otherwise belonged to party loyalists who have stood with the party through thick and thin.

A good example is what happened between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici. Ngirici stood with the DP while Waiguru fought him. When Waiguru came to UDA, she kicked out Ngirici.

The same scenario has repeated itself in Kisii. After spending more than 33 million shillings campaigning for DP William Ruto and UDA in Kisii County, senatorial aspirant Okengo Nyambane has been kicked out of the party. His position has been given to serial defector

Joash Maangi who is also Kisii Deputy Governor.

Joash Maangi is known as a man who defects every day to various political formations. He is not a genuine friend to the deputy president and UDA. While Okengo has been there for the party all along and spending his resources, Maangi has been politically prostituting in ODM. The other day when he came back from ODM, he was welcomed by the Deputy President and given the UDA ticket to run for the Kisii senatorial seat.

According to reliable sources, the Deputy President is misled by cartels who have strategically positioned themselves as UDA party leaders in Gusiiland. One of the so called leaders who mislead Dr. William Ruto about politics in Kisii is South Mugirango Member of Parliament hon Silvanus Osoro.

Sources within UDA indicate that all the Gusii leaders who dumped UDA for ODM were chased away by the arrogant Osoro. It is said that the youthful South Mugirango legislator kicks out any clever politician who he considers a threat especially when he realizes that they are getting along well with the Deputy President. The latest victims of Osoro’s arrogance are Anthony Kibagendi and former UDA treasurer Omingo Magara who decamped to ODM.

After realizing that Okengo Nyambane is winning the heart of the boss because of his selflessness, Osoro realized that he is outshining him he decided to go and bring back Maangi from ODM so that he can take Okengo’s position. He discovered that Okengo was winning Ruto’s trust through the use of his resources to promote the party and Ruto in Gusii region.

According to the snoops in the party, the only tough character that Osoro has not managed to bully in the party is the aspirant for Bobasi MP Ms. Gloria Orwoba. Gloria is the only person who has the guts to take Osoro head on and shut him up.

She is eloquent, intelligent and an outstanding debater. As a result, Ruto loves her because she is irreplaceable. Osoro has tried to pull her down several times by dimming her star but it keeps shining brightly each day.

Following the ousting of Okengo Nyambane by Osoro from UDA party, followers of UDA party in Gusiiland are threatening to dump the party and decamp to the Raila led Azimio party. Supporters are appealing to the Party leader to intervene and restore order before Osoro destroys the party. They say if Ruto doesn’t intervene on time, they will all go and leave the party to Osoro. They demand that Okengo Nyambane must be retained and his status as UDA senatorial aspirant be restored ASAP.