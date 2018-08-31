”Return All Land Your Father Grabbed, Your Family Is Corrupt”- Hon Barasa Tells Uhuru

Kimilili Mp Didmus Barasa has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to surrender the large chunks of land allegedly grabbed by his late father President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in different parts of the country if the seriousness in fighting corruption is to be realized.

Speaking at Katiba grounds in Kimilili town on August 30, Barasa said that majority of Kenyans are landless and its time the Head of State should surrender the land his father grabbed for it to be allocated to the suffering squatters.

The legislator stated that the war against graft will only be won by the government if it won’t target individuals who seem to stand for the truth.

“Things aren’t moving well in the country, discrimination should not be seen in the fight against corruption, the fight should target those individuals who have failed to account for their wealth,” he said.

The law maker noted that the fight against graft should not be used to fight the deputy President William Ruto, Judiciary officers and other top public officers.

“I embrace the fight against Corruption and I will always stand for it, during his tenure former President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta used to waylay and kill their opponents especially those who used to complain about their grabbed land, life style audit should start with him and his family,” he said.

He called on the Judiciary not to sacrifice their independence that is being abused for political gain.

“The judiciary officers are being targeted, charges against the Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is frivolous, meant to humiliate her and cause fear among other judicial officers, she has been framed and targeted for her stand in fighting graft menace in the country,” said Barasa.

He continued, “President Kenyatta should not fight the judiciary, he is revisiting what he said, he had warned that he will deal with the judicial officers after being sworn in and it is being revisited, the arrest of DCJ Mwilu is an indicator that the Judiciary isn’t independent at all,”.

He asked the Chief Justice David Maraga and Judicial Service Commission not to allow Mwilu to be arraigned in court because soon they are going for them.

He asked them to safeguard the independence of the judiciary at all costs.

“DPP should not allow himself to be used by a few individuals to humiliate other people, there are those who were ahead of you in the same office, be careful,” said Barasa.

The MP also used the opportunity to thank Kimilili constituents for electing him and showing him immense support all this while. He invited them to a thanks giving ceremony that will take place on 30th November this year!

