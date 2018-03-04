“Respect RAILA You Fool” Western Politicians Warn OPARANYA

A group of Western MPs have warned Kakamega governor Wyclef Oparanya against his remarks yesterday when he asked Raila odinga to retire from politics.

Speaking today in Nairobi, Hon Samuel Atandi, Alego Usonga, Hon Caleb Amisi, Saboti ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the politicians told Oparanya to concentrate on his last term as governor and eschew national politics.

They reminded Oparanya that it is Raila who made him who he is today.

Oparanya made the remarks during the homecoming ceremony of Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa in a function held at Mumias Complex Stadium.