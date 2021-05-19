Raila ROARS, warns top GoK officials against misusing the police during elections

By Raila Odinga via FB

What we have witnessed in the by-elections in Bonchari and Juja is an abuse of police powers and an arrogant display of IMPUNITY by a few overzealous and bellicose government functionaries.

An election process is an opportunity for the voters to express their will at the ballot and not an avenue to pursue IMAGINARY and SHORT-LEGGED political interests.

Security forces exist to serve the people and not the interests of those out to conduct political experiments.

The peaceful co-existence post-2018 must NOT be taken for granted by some rogue elements wanting to confuse the HANDSHAKE for an excuse to ERODE our hard-earned liberties!

This must STOP!

