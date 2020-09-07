Raila holds meeting with Kakamega senator Malala a day after clashing over revenue sharing stalemate

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Monday September 7, 2020 held a meeting with Kakamega County senator Cleophas Malala at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi.

Taking to his official twitter account after the meeting, the former prime minister revealed that their meeting focused on the revenue stalemate at the senate.

Raila also revealed that they held discussions revolving around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Held discussions with Senator Cleophas Malala of Kakamega this afternoon focusing on the Revenue Sharing stalemate and BBI,” Raila tweeted.

Over the weekend, Raila hit out at the Kakamega Senator after he rejected the third-generation county revenue allocation formula.

The former Prime Minister held a meeting with a section of ODM officials from Kakamega County at the county Governor Wycliffe Oparanya home.

The delegation had spent the night at Oparanya’s residence having arrived there on Saturday, September 5.

Raila questioned whether Senator Malala was elected to represent the people of Kakamega after rejecting the revenue sharing formula.

The party leader argued that when one is elected, they are supposed to represent their people, saying that the senator said he doesn’t want to deny funds to people from other counties whom he is not representing but only the people of Kakamega.

He added that Malala rejects the formula that will have his county getting more funds and noted that it’s not that he loves people from other counties but his own selfish interest.

Raila further called on the Senate to come up with a lasting solution to solve the altercation that he said is now affecting all counties.

Senator Malala had vowed to reject the formula at all costs after he was arrested on Monday, August 17, together with his colleagues Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwen (Samburu)

Malala said the arrest was a state intimidation over their stand on the controversy surrounding the Counties’ revenue formula.