Raila top aide Osborn Yogo George joins race for Kajiado North constituency

Having served as the Protocol Officer under Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kajiado North parliamentary aspirant Osborn Yogo George is a man with great political ambition. His quest is to be MP, it is clear he will be Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) choice as the leading candidate.

“I was handling Youth docket with Jane Muringi while H. E Raila Odinga was the Prime Minister” – Yogo

That there is a leadership crisis in Kajiado North is not a doubt. The political mayhem has become so commonplace that it is difficult to tell who’s in charge anymore.

If there is one person who has forever been loyal and dedicated to the Raila dream, then it must be Osborn Yogo George.

Leadership is lifting a person’s vision to high sights, the raising of a person’s performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations.

“Inspite of holding two Degrees and a post graduate Diploma, I became a driver and doubling as security because we had limited staff” poised Yogo.

We have heard the distasteful retort that we get the leaders we deserve. The propagators of that notion, who are mostly dishonest, suggest that we should not hold our elected leaders liable for bad governance. Instead, the argument goes, we should endure and “finish the journey”.

It has been a sad and difficult time for Kenyans, but a time to redeem ourselves is nigh. We have a few months to reflect on what ails us.

Just when we hoped that our elected leaders, especially MPs, would stand with Kenyans, they were “on the ground” promising us what they would do if re-elected.

Some of our elected leaders betrayed us, and the only way to get justice is by sending them back to their caves. We must not look for political saviours in 2022. Let us look for competent public officer we can hold to account.

Kajiado North is in safe hands with Osborn Yogo George, the man is destined to make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for better.

The writer is a Political Commentator and digital media strategist