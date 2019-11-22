Finally government is set to pay Huduma Number clerks several months later

Press release

Rebuttal on Huduma Namba Cards Budge

Our attention is drawn to misleading reports implying that the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has requested an extra 1 billion shillings through the supplementary budget for the printing of Huduma Namba cards.

We wish to categorically state that this is not only false but inconsistent with the normal logical implementation of budget processes.

We wish to clarify that while government approved Ksh. 7.5bn for the whole Huduma Namba exercise, only 5.5bn was released to the ministry by Treasury with the balance due in the subsequent financial year, which is the current period.

It is out of this balance that the ministry has requested Ksh. 1bn in order to pay 50,000 clerks for the 8 extra days worked upon the extension of Huduma Namba exercise by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta. The funds will also cater for the digitization if Civil Registration Services (Birth Certificates) which is a pre requisite of Huduma Namba as well as to clear pending bills associated with the same exercise.

For avoidance of doubt, I wish to reiterate that no money has been requested or budgeted for the printing of Huduma Namba cards in the current financial year.

DR. (ENG) KARANJA KIBICHO

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY

INTERIOR AND CITIZEN SERVICES