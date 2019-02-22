Profile and leaders likely to lead Nyanza Tangatanga movement, Raila’s bedrock in trouble

Deputy president has always been seen as a schemer who would do his best to get where he wants to and this time round he is invading ODM leader’s Nyanza bedrock.

Here are some of the people the DP is likely to use to spearhead his campaigns in Nyanza.

1. Okoth Obado

Despite being in the office on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, the controversial county boss has not been in good terms with the ODM group.

He has severally been at loggerheads with Raila and publicly hosted Deputy President William Ruto in the county late last year, at the climax of his negative popularity.

Being on his second and last term, and well aware that he will not benefit in case Raila vies and wins, he will most likely back the DP hoping for state benefits.

This will be his only way to get back at Raila who seems fortified and well surrounded by a chain of loyalists and millions of supporters and therefore untouchable.

2. Ken Obura

The former Kisumu Central lawmaker was picked as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for the Northern Corridor Development after his loss in the 2017 polls.

At the time, he was considered a rebel after showing romance to the ruling side when ODM leader Raila Odinga was running for the presidency.

Being well aware that he will have it hard even getting past the nomination point should he make a U-turn and rejoin ODM, in 2022, he is better off backing Ruto who seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He will then take credit for the votes Ruto will get in Kisumu hoping for a nomination in Ruto’s government should the DP win, instead of losing his time in Nyanza politics.

3. Anti Raila forces

Though the region is predominantly allied to Raila and has for long-awaited his presidency, there will always be politicians with a different ideology.

There will obviously be locals dispatched to popularize Ruto’s bid in all the four counties, some of whom are likely to be former leaders who at some point clashed with the former Premier.

These are likely to emerge in the run-up to the polls.