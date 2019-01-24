I respect Uhuru’s decision to promote CS Matiang’i to chief secretary – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has backed the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to assign more powers to Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i.

The announcement by Uhuru which was effected on Tuesday has been viewed from a wider political horizon as a move aimed at belittling the DP who has set his eyes on the presidency in 2022 when Uhuru exits State House.

Although he did not directly declare his support for Matiang’i in his new role, the former Eldoret North MP said the order by Uhuru should be adhered to at all levels for purposes of proper coordination of activities in government.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ruto said: “Government of Kenya officers at all levels should align their operations to the order issued by HE the President setting up committees at the county, regional, national (technical) and national (cabinet) for purposes of effective implementation of projects and programmes and efficient communication.”

The DP’s allies have read from a different script drawing politics in the announcement claiming the move is meant to ‘clip Ruto’s wings’ ahead of 2022. Ruto is expected to vie for the presidency in 2022.