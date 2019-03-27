Photos;Museveni lands in Kenya

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni has landed in Kenya for a two-day state visit

His host President Uhuru Kenyatta and other dignitaries including Deputy President William Ruto and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho received him at the Moi International Airport.

The two leaders are expected to proceed to the State House where they will have a bilateral meeting before holding a joint press conference.

During the meeting at the State House, they are expected to discuss best ways to address the quick movement of Ugandan cargo from the port of Mombasa.

Afterwards the two Presidents will hold a joint press briefing.

On Thursday, President Museveni and his host President Kenyatta will tour the Port of Mombasa.

The plane carrying Museveni landed at Moi International Airport Mombasa at around 9:20am.