PHOTOS: It was Raila and CS Matiangi homecoming, disguised as Uhuru tour of Kisii Nyanza

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour of kisii county is currently underway, in the morning hours, the head of state met leaders from Kisii and Nyamira Counties at Kisii High School. The tour saw Prime Minister Raila Odinga and CS Matiangi dominate the events a sign that it was a home coming for handshake duo whose product is super CS Matiangi. DP Ruto was more of a passenger hanging on the Uhuru’s court.

The leaders discussed various issues including the region’s comcommitment to the President’s development agenda, uniting the nation and improved service delivery for Wananchi .

Uhuru was accompanied by People’s president Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga ,deputy president William Ruto, Governors James Ongwae, Oparanya, John Nyagarama and Wilbur Otchillo, several senators, MPs among others.

HERE ARE PICTURES OF THE EVENT: