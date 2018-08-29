‘Senators Moses Kajwang, Linturi, Wamatangi Demanded 100Million Bribe In Ruaraka Land Probe- Francis Mburu Confirms

The Senate Committee of Powers and Privileges has commenced investigations into the allegations by businessman Francis Mburu that some senators solicited Sh100 million during the probe in to the controversial Ruaraka land.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, who chairs the powerful House committee, yesterday announced that while his office was yet to formally receive the claims from Mburu, he had given County Public Accounts and Investments Committee chairman Moses Kajwang’ a go a head to submit a detailed report to the committee on the matter.

“After deliberation, the committee has taken the position that the matter is serious and suitable for inquiry within the meaning of Section 15 (5)of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act, when presented with adequate information on the basis of which to commence inquiry,” Lusaka told journalist at Parliament Buildings.

The watchdog committee investigated the circumstances under which Mburu, a director of Afrison Export and Import Ltd, was allegedly paid Sh1.5 billion as part of the deal for the compulsory acquisition of 13.5 acres also claimed by Ruaraka High and Drive Inn Primary school.

Mburu wrote a statement and submitted an audio recording to the DCI, implicating Public Accounts and Investments Committee chairman Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay), and members Mithika Linturi (Meru), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) and nominated senator Millicent Omanga. All have denied wrongdoing.

But in a new twist, Mburu has written to the Senate Speaker exonerating Omanga