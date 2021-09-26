ODM will not PUNISH Governor Obado for hosting Ruto, he is RETIRING, why bother a DYING HORSE?

The ODM party will not take any disciplinary measures against Migori governor Zachary Okoth Obado for hosting Tanga Tanga brigade led by Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday.

Governor Obado was among Migori county leaders who received Ruto when he landed on a chopper at Sony Guest House in the compound of Sony Sugar Company mills ahead of a funds drive (Sadaka maalumu) at Awendo Central SDA Church. Governor Obado and Ruto, among other local and national leaders allied to the Ruto’s Tangatanga movement, held a meeting with officials from both UDA and the People Democratic Party -linked to Obado and former ODM national treasurer Hon Omingo Magara.

We all know Okoth Obado will conclude his two term tenure as Governor Of Migori County in about nine months time, why will a big party of the biggest democrat in Africa seek to punish him, the party is busy strengthening its various guilds including Women and Youth and therefore there is no time to respond to a dying horse. Obado was fishing for trouble but we will not play to his wishes, we thank Migori folks for welcoming Ruto, he is enjoy fruits of the HANDSHAKE- a senior party official was overhead talking.

Congratulations the people of Migori for demonstrating that HANDSHAKE changed the politics of Kenya. Even anti-handshake prophets of doom are benefiting from the peace, unity and stability across the country. @ahmednasirlaw — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) September 25, 2021

I do not know whether William Ruto will empower Luos but I do know that between March 2013 and March 2018 when his influence in government started dwindling, he had not and wasn’t planning to. #AfterMigori — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) September 26, 2021