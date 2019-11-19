Raila’s ODM party now settled in new headquarters in Lavington, modern offices

The Orange Democratic Movement has announced its plans to relocated to new headquarters.

On Monday, ODM Party communication director Philip Etale told the press that the political outfit will be moving to Chungwa House in Lavington. The party will be leaving its offices in Kilimani where it was based since 2006. The new office will be fully owned by the party after the relocation.

The party’s past headquarters property belongs to Caroli Omondi, who was Raila’s aide.

The political outfit will also be launching its new Digital Membership Registration program once it has moved. The office of the party will now be located approximately 300 meters from the headquarters of the ANC party.

In 2018, there were claims that the party had differed with Omondi over the renting of the property.

Omondi and Raila parted ways in 2010 following a maize scandal.

ODM has been using the building since 2006 when it was formed.

ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen, however, dismissed the claims that the owner wanted to kick them out of the office. He said that they had a mutual agreement to allow them to remain at the property after the speculations started doing rounds on social media and other platforms

“The tenancy comes to an end on December 31 and it will be by mutual consent,” read part of the statement from ODM. The statement added: “This understanding was arrived at on May 28 and is in writing.”