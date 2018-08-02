BREAKING: ODM MP Hon Omar Mwinyi JAILED For Four Years By A Mombasa Court

A Mombasa court on Thursday sentenced Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi to four years in jail after he was found guilty of assaulting two police officers last year.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Evans Makori ordered the Member of Parliament to pay a fine of Ksh.1 million or face four years jail for the assault that happened during the 2017 ODM party nominations.

The officers had been deployed to to ensure security for the voters and IEBC officials, but alleged rowdy supporters of Mr. Mwinyi stormed the station injuring the officers as they disrupted the nominations.

Mwinyi was facing 11 charges in which nine were dismissed by the court for lack of evidence.

However,the ODM legislator was found guilty of two counts of assaulting two police officers in April, 2017.

In his ruling, Magistrate Makori said the charges against the Mwinyi had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.