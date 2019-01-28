ODM biased, I will not participate in Ugenya by election- Hon Daniel Juma

Is Raila Odinga-led party biased? These are some of the accusations the rejected members are now posing! Just recently, the party hinted at a plan to do away with party nominations and stick to giving direct tickets to its favorable candidates. This has already been applied in Embakasi South and Ugenya constituencies which are set for by-elections.

However, Ugenya parliamentary aspirant Daniel Juma has resigned from ODM party, citing a biased leadership.

Mr Juma quit after the party handed former MP Chris Karan a direct ticket for the upcoming mini-poll. On Saturday, Juma expressed his frustration and vowed to upset Mr Karan in the by-election slated for April 5.

Juma, in a Press statement, said the party had ignored his call for an open nomination process.

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court nullified Karan’s victory in December last year.On Saturday, Juma said he decided not to challenge the direct nomination of Karan due to the respect he had for Raila Odinga, the party’s leader.

Three candidates will contest the seat. David Ochieng’, who was Ugenya MP between 2013 and 2017, will run on a Movement for Democracy and Growth ticket. He was the first to contest Karan’s election in court in 2017 claiming the election had not been free or fair.