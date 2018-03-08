ODM Director Phil Etale Blasts Jeff Koinange Over His Obsession with Raila On Citizen TV’s JK Live

ODM Director of Communications Mr. Phillip Etale has blasted veteran media Koinange over his anti Raila Odinga show camouflaged as JKL talk show.
JKL is a show that runs on Citizen TV every Wednesday night where the host Koinange hosts different personalities to discuss topical issues.
Mr. Koinange who guides the panelists and questions has been thrown under the propeller of disapproval over his obsession with discussing Raila Odinga in his show, the only man who makes his discussions relevant.
The day @KoinangeJeff shall invite people to discuss ERRORS in textbooks, Insecurity in Mt. Elgon, the unaccounted for Billions, Food insecurity, the KNH mess, Electoral Injustice etc and not just @RailaOdinga, then shall we take him serious.
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018
The day @KoinangeJeff shall invite serious pundits with knowledge in matters, ECONOMY; to discuss the Country's dwindling economy and how Kenya can get out of the current economic situation, then shall we take his show serious. Discussing @RailaOdinga & peddling lies is not good
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018
You know what! Nobody cares about 1,2 or 3 noise makers on unproductive TV talkshows trying hard to serve the interests of our enemy. We choose to ignore them. For as long as the FOUR PRINCIPALS can convene meetings, have tea and talk, the rest is just TEST TUBE noise.
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018
Mr. Etale in a tweet told off the JKL host once fired from CNN and told him the Country will take him seriously when he begins discussing serious issues on his show.
30 people were killed by armed bandits / militia in MT. Elgon. #Jkllive is preoccupied with @RailaOdinga .
— Rein (@Asamoh_) March 8, 2018
There is the ongoing Lecturers' strike, students may have to suffer as a result. @KoinangeJeff doesn't know this… He is pre-occupied with the past.
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018
Doctors are going on strike… @KoinangeJeff wants his village elder to remind him about this…
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018
The great Larry King with his show Larry King Live made a mark in the world of journalism and talk-show. He was consistent, objective and constructive and on one media house for a good period of 25 years. Wacha hii mtu ya kutangatanga from media house to the other.
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018
Comments
Anonymous says
amezeeka na hiyo show he has to change the approach ama awachane nayo
Mkenyamkenya says
Kwani Kenyans Watch this Show? I stopped watching news on citizen TV every time I found out it was on. I opted for the other stations. Hussein is much better compared. Wonder why they didnt give him the show and maybe call it Hussein Live ( or HM Live).
Joseph Opanda says
You mean there are people who still take Jeff Koinange seriously? The busybody has nothing to offer in terms of critical irksome issues in our country.