ODM Director Phil Etale Blasts Jeff Koinange Over His Obsession with Raila On Citizen TV’s JK Live

ODM Director of Communications Mr. Phillip Etale has blasted veteran media Koinange over his anti Raila Odinga show camouflaged as JKL talk show.

JKL is a show that runs on Citizen TV every Wednesday night where the host Koinange hosts different personalities to discuss topical issues.

Mr. Koinange who guides the panelists and questions has been thrown under the propeller of disapproval over his obsession with discussing Raila Odinga in his show, the only man who makes his discussions relevant.

The day @KoinangeJeff shall invite people to discuss ERRORS in textbooks, Insecurity in Mt. Elgon, the unaccounted for Billions, Food insecurity, the KNH mess, Electoral Injustice etc and not just @RailaOdinga, then shall we take him serious. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018

The day @KoinangeJeff shall invite serious pundits with knowledge in matters, ECONOMY; to discuss the Country's dwindling economy and how Kenya can get out of the current economic situation, then shall we take his show serious. Discussing @RailaOdinga & peddling lies is not good — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018

You know what! Nobody cares about 1,2 or 3 noise makers on unproductive TV talkshows trying hard to serve the interests of our enemy. We choose to ignore them. For as long as the FOUR PRINCIPALS can convene meetings, have tea and talk, the rest is just TEST TUBE noise. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018

Mr. Etale in a tweet told off the JKL host once fired from CNN and told him the Country will take him seriously when he begins discussing serious issues on his show.

30 people were killed by armed bandits / militia in MT. Elgon. #Jkllive is preoccupied with @RailaOdinga . — Rein (@Asamoh_) March 8, 2018

There is the ongoing Lecturers' strike, students may have to suffer as a result. @KoinangeJeff doesn't know this… He is pre-occupied with the past. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018

Doctors are going on strike… @KoinangeJeff wants his village elder to remind him about this… — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018