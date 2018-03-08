Kenya Today

ODM Director Phil Etale Blasts Jeff Koinange Over His Obsession with Raila On Citizen TV’s JK Live

ODM Director of Communications Mr. Phillip Etale has blasted veteran media Koinange over his anti Raila Odinga show camouflaged as JKL talk show.

JKL is a show that runs on Citizen TV every Wednesday night where the host Koinange hosts different personalities to discuss topical issues.

Mr. Koinange who guides the panelists and questions has been thrown under the propeller of disapproval over his obsession with discussing Raila Odinga in his show, the only man who makes his discussions relevant.

Mr. Etale in a tweet told off the JKL host once fired from CNN and told him the Country will take him seriously when he begins discussing serious issues on his show.

  2. Kwani Kenyans Watch this Show? I stopped watching news on citizen TV every time I found out it was on. I opted for the other stations. Hussein is much better compared. Wonder why they didnt give him the show and maybe call it Hussein Live ( or HM Live).

