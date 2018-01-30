NASA Supporters Storm Uhuru Park For Raila Swearing In, Police Mungiki Chicken Out

By Onyikwa O



Kenyans are really determined to get their country back. Several spent the night at Uhuru Park. In the dead of the night, the illegitimate regime sent in earth movers, which the Wananchi repulsed. Next, they sent in a truck carrying feaces, but that one was also chased off. This morning at 5 a.m., they went round the grounds sniffing for any security threats and discovered a bee hive hidden behind the main dais. They set it ablaze, and even without protective gear, they went about grabbing the honey combs and hurling them into the water.

No army of bulldozers, idiots, cops and bees can stop an idea whose time has come. Not even feaces from UTHAMAVISTAN.



