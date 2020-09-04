Mutahi Ngunyi: Did RUTO say he is LOOKING for GOVERNMENT in order to deal with KIKUYUS?

Did RUTO say he is LOOKING for GOVERNMENT in order to deal with KIKUYUS? Is he behind the ANTI-KIKUYU sentiments building in the country? #RutosChargeSheet https://t.co/gzxqJkgYyb — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) September 4, 2020

#RutosChargeSheet on MURDER.

1.Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei

2. Jacob Juma

3. Kiamba Church massacre- 35 people

4.Sidney Mamba Felix, 7 year old boy in Busia.

5. Chris Msando

6.Antony Kariuki

7. Captain Magonga

8. John Kituyi

9. ICC witnesses- 10.

10. Chris Mburu. More than 55 people. pic.twitter.com/8zKsrO2Kqw — Ian Gatonye (@Iangatonyeke) September 4, 2020

William Ruto Has Many Scandals making him unfit for Presidency. ✅ Arror & Kimwarer Dam

✅Fake Arms Deal

✅Maize Scandal in

✅Lang'ata school Land grab

✅Kenya Pipeline Land Scam

✅Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital scandal

✅Hustler Jet Scandal#RutosChargeSheet pic.twitter.com/iptCB8Z1ae — JeptooKE🇰🇪 (@JeptooKE) September 4, 2020

#RutosChargeSheet Arap Mwizi incited Kalenjin Community to push away other tribes from Rift Valley. His words caused killings of Kisiis and Kikuyus in RV.Innocent mothers and children were burnt in a church. After the war he grabbed a 100 acre land belong to an IDP named Muteshi pic.twitter.com/7aOpXdkdxJ — Jean Wangari (@jean_wangari) September 4, 2020

William Ruto through his Company Amaco Insurance imported poisonous maize in 2008, the then KEBS MD warned that effects of the maize with high levels of aflatoxin would be seen after 10 Years as many kenyans would be battling cancer. Isn't that the case today?#RutosChargeSheet pic.twitter.com/jVIBIv7j97 — Masaba Tmas (@MasabaTmas) September 4, 2020

#RutosChargeSheet

DP Ruto's Amaco insurance is under investigation over a multi-million contract awarded illegally by KPC without following the required tendering process. Ruto used the MD Joe Sang to authorise CiC insurance to give Amaco 39% of the contract. pic.twitter.com/ST91YqSJ04 — Jasmine Kemunto (@jasmine_kemunto) September 4, 2020

The former deputy president was on a ruthless "diversification" campaign in the kalenjin nation that created a maize shortage for him to import the maize from Congo making big profits at the expense of poor farmers. #RutosChargeSheet pic.twitter.com/jZTHeiD8M8 — Jackson Kones (@JacksonKones) September 4, 2020

#RutosChargeSheet

Ruto has been accused of directly involved in several scandals of land grabbing.

~ Muteshi land

~ Weston and Langata Primary School

~ 2700 acres in Ruai

~ 100 acres of KPC

~ Nairobi Primary Scool land (Professional Way)

~ Prison's land in upper hill pic.twitter.com/pfNL1fSHgU — Truth& Facts (@TruthenFacts) September 4, 2020

A man who delivered a letter to activist Boniface Mwangi on the murder of businessman Jacob Juma claimed he works in Ruto's office. Douglas Nyakundi, claimed his boss has information on Juma's mysterious murder.Juma had earlier said Ruto wanted to kill him #RutosChargeSheet pic.twitter.com/xsXndMbPsK — Lydia Korir (@Lydia_Korir_C) September 4, 2020

#RutosChargeSheet

In February 2017, Prisca Chemutai sued Ruto for child support over their 11-year child, Abby Cherop, who was born out of wedlock pic.twitter.com/gLd0jRJYcU — Joan Jebet 🇰🇪 (@JoanJebetKe) September 4, 2020

William Ruto should be prosecuted and convicted for selling maize from NCPB to Kenya based millers fraudently who later took the maize outside the country to avoid price regulations.

#RutosChargeSheet pic.twitter.com/moHQ7gPlTg — karanja wacira (@KaranjaWacira) September 4, 2020

#RutosChargeSheet

Ruto through Echesa used the office of the DP to swindle Sh11 million from directors an American company.

The money was alleged to be the brokerage fees to help them win the lucrative tender which later turned out to become the 48 billion fake arms deal. pic.twitter.com/IG60ep4IUU — DK Jnr. (@DKJnr3) September 4, 2020

Kalenjins elders have disowned Ruto saying he has betrayed them.Kitaeleweka#RutosChargeSheet pic.twitter.com/tV7vjw0yYV — Dennis Nyambane™ (@ItsNyambane) September 4, 2020