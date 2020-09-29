David Murathe reveals deep details of what ‘killed’ the bromance between Uhuru and Ruto

Jubilee party Vice chairman David Murathe has shed a light on on the intricate details of what killed the bromance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Murathe who was speaking in Nyeri on Tuesday afternoon said that Ruto’s rebellion caused the fallout between him and his boss.

He argued that the head of state was willing to campaign for DP Ruto in 2022 but the second in command ignore the President’s call to stop early campaigns, and just kicked of his early bid for State House.

“The president was even ready to campaign for the guy in 2022, but then Ruto thought, this guy is a sitting duck, I don’t need him and started his early campaigns,” he said.

Murathe also turned the blame finger at Ruto in some of Jubilee government’s unfulfilled promises.

“Ruto goes all over the country launching phantom projects which don’t happen, you saw the pledges he gave about the stadia, it has taken the involvement of the president to have the stadia done, you cannot give pledges without figuring out how that will be done,” he added.

While addressing the festering tensions between the two brother’s in politics, Murathe said that it likely Ruto will be leaving the Jubilee party in the coming day.

He claimed that several Ruto allies have in the recent past claimed they will vie in 2022 under different parties which may see the Ruto camp form its own political outfit.

“Listen to his allies, they are talking of going to the next polls with a different outfit, it is like a decision has been made, the other day he was at the headquarters, we gave him tea, he tried to reverse our decison in Mswambweni but it was not possible,” Murathe said.

Murathe went ahead to claim that Ruto currently has no job, adding that his roles have since been taken over by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

“He has no job if the president is around, his only job is to deputise in the president, you know his job was taken over by Fred Matiangi, he is the one in charge of coordinating other ministers, the things he used to do are being done by Matiang’i,” Murathe said