David Murathe reveals deep details of what ‘killed’ the bromance between Uhuru and Ruto

Jubilee party Vice chairman David Murathe has shed a light on on the intricate details of what killed the bromance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.
Murathe who was speaking in Nyeri on Tuesday afternoon said that Ruto’s rebellion caused the fallout between him and his boss.
He argued that the head of state was willing to campaign for DP Ruto in 2022 but the second in command ignore the President’s call to stop early campaigns, and just kicked of his early bid for State House.
“The president was even ready to campaign for the guy in 2022, but then Ruto thought, this guy is a sitting duck, I don’t need him and started his early campaigns,” he said.
Murathe also turned the blame finger at Ruto in some of Jubilee government’s unfulfilled promises.
“Ruto goes all over the country launching phantom projects which don’t happen, you saw the pledges he gave about the stadia, it has taken the involvement of the president to have the stadia done, you cannot give pledges without figuring out how that will be done,” he added.
While addressing the festering tensions between the two brother’s in politics, Murathe said that it likely Ruto will be leaving the Jubilee party in the coming day.
He claimed that several Ruto allies have in the recent past claimed they will vie in 2022 under different parties which may see the Ruto camp form its own political outfit.
“Listen to his allies, they are talking of going to the next polls with a different outfit, it is like a decision has been made, the other day he was at the headquarters, we gave him tea, he tried to reverse our decison in Mswambweni but it was not possible,” Murathe said.
Murathe went ahead to claim that Ruto currently has no job, adding that his roles have since been taken over by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.
“He has no job if the president is around, his only job is to deputise in the president, you know his job was taken over by Fred Matiangi, he is the one in charge of coordinating other ministers, the things he used to do are being done by Matiang’i,” Murathe said
Comments
John Arina says
Well,those are Murathe’s views or is he Uhuru’s mouthpiece? Whichever the case,it appears Ruto is impatient holding to the apron strings and very sure of striking gold;what of the bitter taste of betrayal and the seemingly unending behind the scenes machinations by the mysterious deep state……..so Ruto is out with all his guns blazing…the daredevil style….kids gari,kids dereva
Anonymous says
there was no rebellion.
the fall out was due to your thieves who took advantage of your fraudster vampire election thief the sole beneficiary of all the good things the dp did for the party only the other half party with all it’s evils killed the party and the relationship: good and evil never word together. You zombies and clown have mega loots to the extent even COVOD-19 wasn’t spared, but letter this with COVID-19 be handed by the insurance cover they have: where the poor citizens with no or low insurance are those dying but those with huge insurance are the ones getting cured.
Now, that you zombies have mega loots, you are introducing the BBI, have a B10 or have the Parkinson brain retarded ODM vampire crime brother on the handshake to protect those loots, cos, they dp doesn’t associated with evil, you soil his name all manners of crimes you filthy zombies have committed.
URP was the only power house in the Jubilee party, the TNA was and is the evil party with all the demons this country has had since independent to date: a party of thieves and looters of virtually anything: even the French $140 billion debt will all be looted, in a deal to Huduma Number thank you crap in schemed rigging as that of 2020 – the same French country- whom all they colonies have no know peace in Africa, and now their shit is being borrowed debt on a satanic deal in the name of road fund.
Sadist with a poor soul, who cares of your explanation of the fall-out, it was engineered by you and clowns with uji faculties of only looting in all debt borrowed and projected planed and those running.
So take your explanation to the mungikis, they find it interesting and an issue to celebrate about cos that it their DNA and IQs and mode of operation.
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Murathe we are behind you in Central. Hatuuziwi woga na mtu. Nobody should think of ‘thuraku’ in 2022. Ruto will get a fraction of Central votes, then lose.