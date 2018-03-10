END Of An Era For Mudavadi, Wetangula As Lawyers Nelson Havi, Sifuna and Magaya Take Over

Controversial, flamboyant, savvy yet adept are the adjectives that best describe Advocate Nelson Havi who has been shining in the courtroom ever since he came to the limelight as one of the lawyers who represented NASA in the election petition 2017.

His boldness and brilliance has raffled feathers and it was no brainer that they (the raffled) conspired to lock hi out of the LSK Presidential election that saw many boycott without Havi’s name as one of the contestants.

The lawyer has said he is ready to take over the mettle as Luhya leader after Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavai have failed to portray the one true fundamental mark of leadership -bravery.

As the Military Commander of the Western Command, I have been tasked to disarm Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula and take over leadership. That is how it shall be, henceforth. — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) March 10, 2018



Other yound leaders from Western who have gained acceptance among the masses are ODM Sec Gen Edwin Sifuna and NASA CEO Norman Magaya.

All the best in your quest Havi