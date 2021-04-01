Mudavadi runs into hiding as ODM declares Raila’s candidacy

STATEMENT ON PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

On January 21, 2021 the National Elections Board sent out a notice declaring the commencement of the process of nomination for ODM presidential candidate.

Persons interested therein were required to meet the criteria spelt in both the Constitution of Kenya and ODM Party Constitution and submit their applications not later than February 26, 2021.

Following a request by some of the interested candidates, the deadline for submission of application was extended to March 31,2021.

We wish to inform our members that as of close of business yesterday, the following persons had submitted their applications in the prescribed manner:

1. JOHO, Ali Hassan

2. ODINGA, Raila Amolo

3. OPARANYA, Wycliffe Ambetsa

The NEB shall scrutinize the three applications, vet the candidates as required by the ODM Elections and Nomination Rules and subsequent thereto announce the next processes and time table in accordance with the ODM Constitution.

Dated at Nairobi this April 1. 2021

Catherine Muyeka Mumma

CHAIRPERSON – NATIONAL ELECTIONS BOARD

