MUDAVADI rocks Nakuru town, says Ruto’s bottoms up is pure Freddie’s wash wash

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed the the ‘hustler nation’ narrative, saing it is a way of promoting poverty.

He told off Deputy President William Ruto and his bottom-up economic model, saying it does not offer practical solutions for the economy.

ADVERTISING

“How will the bottom-up model lower taxes so that prices of commodities come down and citizens have markets for farm produce?” he posed.

“The hustler politics played by the DP camp is a gimmick that glorifies poverty.”

Mudavadi spoke at Kisiriri, Narok North, on Saturday, during the burial of businessman Samuel Masikonde.

Masikonde was a fighter for Maasai rights and had businesses in Nakuru and Narok counties.

After the burial, Mudavadi proceeded to the vote-rich Nakuru county once again for a two day tour.

On Sunday, he is at a fundraiser at the Echariria Catholic Church in Gilgil subcounty.

Mudavadi said the country has a thriving economy which can ensure jobs are created for the youth.

He blamed the current state of the economy on corruption and ever increasing national debt.

He also called for political tolerance and peaceful campaigns in the run up to the elections.

He said every Kenyan should be able to live and work in every part of the country without being threatened.

On development, he said no region should be left behind.

“The country’s economic growth depends on the development of all regions, my government will ensure equitable distribution of resources,” said Mudavadi.

He said counties should get a minimum of 35 per cent of the national revenue from the current allocation of 15 per cent.

Mudavadi said his administration would make Kenya a better place where the rule of law is respected.

”This evening, I interacted with the people of Nakuru Town. The journey to rebuild and grow our economy is unstoppable. My administration will not only work on lowering the high taxes but also create opportunities for our youths, create more jobs and better the lives of every citizen. Watu wawe na pesa mfukoni kwa kua na Uchumi Bora.

The high cost of fuel has made life more costly for our people. Parliament must re-look at the VAT Act to revise the fuel tax downward”- Musalia took to his social media handles