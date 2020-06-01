Mudavadi and Wetangula exposed badly; Ford Kenya and ANC are village parties- check list of officials

Francis Atwoli is very contemptuous of both Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Masika Wetangula, well, it is nothing to do with steering the Luyha nation BUT everything to do with the ability of the two to lead a party with sembrance of a national outlook, they are basically village dogs.

Why is it so hard for ANC to get a firebrand from say the Coast to be party Secretary General or even deputy party leader? why must all leaders be from Kakamega or Vihiga?

For the case of Ford Kenya, must all top positions be held by Bungoma/Trans Nzoia politicians?

Check out top leadership of various political parties, ODM leads with diverse National leadership as Jubilee follows closely.

JUBILEE PARTY LEADERSHIP.

Party Leader- Uhuru Kenyatta (Kikuyu)

Deputy PL- William Ruto (Kalenjin)

Secretary General-Raphael Tuju (Luo)

Chairman- Nelson Dzuya(Mijikenda)

Deputy_ David Murathe(Kikuyu)

ODM PARTY LEADERSHIP.

Party Leader: Rt Hon Raila Odinga(Nairobi based Luo)

Deputies: 1.Hassan Joho(Swahili)

2.Oparanya (Luhya)

Secretary General- Edwin Sifuna (Luhya)

Chairman_ John Mbadi(Suba)

Deputy Jeremia Lomorukai(Turkana)

Treasurer- Hon Timothy Bosire (Kisii)

ANC PARTY LEADERSHIP

Party Leader- Musalia Mudavadi (Luhya)

Deputy PL – Ayub Savula(Luhya)

Secretary General- Barrack Muluka(Luhya)

Chairman_ Kevin Lunani (Luhya)

FORD KENYA PARTY LEADERSHIP

Party Leader Moses Wetangula (Luhya)

Deputy 1 PL Boni Khalwae (Luhya)

Deputy PL 2 Hon Richard Onyonka (half Luyha/Kisii)

Secretary General-Dr. Eseli (Luhya)

Chairman- Hon Wamunyinyi (Luhya)

WIPER PARTY LEADERSHIP

Party Leader_H.E Kalonzo Musyoka (Kamba)

Deputy PL_ Farah Maalim (Somali)

Chairman_ Chirau Ali Makwere (Digo)

Deputy 1. Mutula Kilonzo Jnr(Kamba)

2. Victor Ogeto (Kisii)