MP William Chepkut claims DP Ruto’s ally MP Sudi is only pleasing his master, can’t speak for Kalenjins

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut has fired back at his Kapsaret counterpart MP Oscar Sudi, accusing him of causing divisions in the country.

Over the weekend,MP Sudi was quoted undermining a community from Nyanza, further projecting possible ethnic war in the Rift Valley over DP William Ruto’s 2022 presidential aspirations.

But Mr Chepkut, who has recently supported Ruto’s bid, questioned Sudi’s utterances further raising speculations as to whether he has decided to pull out of Ruto’s camp.

“Orengo Has Reached Political Menapouse. He Fought Mzee Kenyatta,Mzee Moi ,Mzee Kibaki,Uhuru Kenyatta and Now The Next President Dr William Ruto,” he said recently in support for DP Ruto.

But on Monday, Chepkut seemed to distance himself from Ruto’s camp, claiming that Sudi could have been under instructions from his master (Ruto), to potray the Kalenjin community in bad light.

“Oscar Sudi trying to please his master has no Audacity to speak on behalf of us kalenjins who are not ready to fight anyone even a statue of a kikuyu figure. If Oscar sudi wants war let him arm his children and wife then deploy them to Kisimayu for a half a day,” Chepkut argued.

Mr Chepkut was a long serving personal assistant to former powerful minister Nicholas Biwot and lost in Jubilee nominations. Despite being elected as an Independent, he has however caucused with Jubilee party.

Should he decamp Ruto’s team, he will therefore join his Moiben colleague Silas Tiren, Alfred Keter on Nandi Hills and Joshua Kutuny of Cherangany in leasing anti-Ruto campaigns in Rift Valley.