Mombasa Speaker Ahrub Khatri to flag off 50 buses heading to Nairobi for Raila’s oath taking today at 6pm at the treasury grounds
BREAKING: Mombasa County Speaker Flags 50 Buses For Raila Swearing In
Comments
Anyi Mwanza says
Joho Tibim
Queenbee says
Travel safely guys. This swearing in is real . MSA TIBIM.
sam buda says
Safe journey mpaka uhuru park
Anonymous says
Waste of time and money, the old guy will not dare to be sworn, neither will any judge dare to swear him
mwanzia says
afrosinema continues tomorrow….. As ujingaology proves itself kesho at uhuru park if swearing happens and i mean if it happens