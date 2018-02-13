“MIGUNA Is The Next King Of Luos after RAILA ODINGA” – Mt Kenya Hatemonger MUTAHI NGUNYI Now Agrees

Mt. Kenya Hater-In-Chief Mutahi Ngunyi has now accepted reality that NRM GENERAL MIGUNA MIGUNA is a force to reckon with.
Speaking to journalists in his Capitol Hill office, Mutahi Ngunyi said Miguna is set to take over from Raila as the next king of Luos.
He however said that Miguna will take the mantle by force just like William Ruto did in Kalenjin Land when he wrestled power from former President Daniel Arap Moi.
“Miguna will take over Luo kingpinship from Raila by force just like Ruto did to Moi. He has proved to be couragious. He has the balls and is not a coward. It’s just a matter of time”
Miguna is the KING-IN-WAITING within the LUO NATION. He will INHERIT Raila by FORCE the Way Ruto inherited MOI. My Column for this week. https://t.co/ManHUa6cf9 via @YouTube
— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) February 13, 2018
Comments
Ni mwega says
http://www.kenyan-post.com/2018/02/here-is-exactly-what-caused-githu.html?m=1
Anonymous says
Welcome to best sex dating site http://wantsdate.com
Anonymous says
Mr Mutahi Ngounyi does not dictate to the Luos what they do or they don’t! Luos are not hearded like Karbatonjo Goats, if anything, they are independent minded than Mt. Kenya who only vote for dynasties, elites and bourgeoisie. They call them the right right pedigrees to rule them .Merus are very good people, but they believe that they can not lead Kenya, they are not ambitious enough to elect one of their own, so they have to watch how to chew the curd from their sister.
denno says
He fulfills the beliefs of Luos..education,eloquence, courage,independence,not corrupt.He qualifies and he has shown it and suffered for it since his university days.
Mutahi is spot on…Correct me if am wrong.