Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth arrested

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth has been arrested.

Okoth was apprehended by detectives in Nairobi in a case related to the chaos that ensued in the assembly on Wednesday, September 23.

He was forced to defer Governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment motion after he was arrested.

A female MCA’s arm was broken after goons reportedly stormed into the assembly and interfered with the motion seeking to eject Obado as Governor.

Okoth had earlier on lamented that he feared for his life and accused ODM of orchestrating attacks on him and his family.

“I was attacked in the presence of ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. The person who attacked my bodyguard was his brother. I am not sure why they attacked me. I think they thought I was with some MCAs at the hotel. My life is in danger,” he stated.

The motion to oust Obado failed to kick-off for the fourth time after seven MCAs were also arrested over the chaos.

The legislators were, however, released on Ksh30,000 cash bail each after pleading not guilty to charges mentioned.