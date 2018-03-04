Luos excited as NASA Strategist David Ndii Renounces His Kikuyu Tribe in Favor of Luo

Decorated Economist and NASA strategist David Ndii has ditched his tribe and declared himself a Luo.

Through his official Twitter account, Ndii said he has had enough of his community appealing with him to align to his ethnicity as a show of solidarity.

“I hereby renounce my Gikuyu citizenship. Consider me a Jaluo and let me be,” he wrote

Luos online have since becoming euphoric jostling to give him a befitting Luo nomenclature and flooding him with congratulatory messages of ‘welcome home.’

Ndii who had his column in the Nation withdrawn over his hard hitting article against Jubilee Government is famed for the secession debate where through an article titled ‘Kenya is a cruel marriage, time we talk divorce’ where he proposed that Kenya be divided against ethnic lines.