Luos excited as NASA Strategist David Ndii Renounces His Kikuyu Tribe in Favor of Luo

Decorated Economist and NASA strategist David Ndii has ditched his tribe and declared himself a Luo.
Through his official Twitter account, Ndii said he has had enough of his community appealing with him to align to his ethnicity as a show of solidarity.
“I hereby renounce my Gikuyu citizenship. Consider me a Jaluo and let me be,” he wrote
Luos online have since becoming euphoric jostling to give him a befitting Luo nomenclature and flooding him with congratulatory messages of ‘welcome home.’
Ndii who had his column in the Nation withdrawn over his hard hitting article against Jubilee Government is famed for the secession debate where through an article titled ‘Kenya is a cruel marriage, time we talk divorce’ where he proposed that Kenya be divided against ethnic lines.
Comments
yusufu says
and your effort declares, welcome
Anonymous says
J Bee says
If you dispise and shoot Your own Citizens like playing games, are you human? And who will respect you? If to stay in Power, you dont hesitate to buy weapons from strangers to kill Your own Citizens, are you human??? Fraudsters With Zombie brains With looted taxes and inherited loots they Call Rich but not wealth is indeed shithole (anus). David Ndii you are in the right side of History of Kenya you are welcome to luoland as they have stated if that is what makes you happy. It does not mean if you were born in a tribe of witches you also have to be a witch. God knows where Your heart belongs as long as you are doing it for the People who are oppressed heavens must have a passion for you. Let those supporting EVIL stick to their foolish Uthamaki where they are made poor and Luck even good water to drink but they still worship the Despots.
Anyi Mwanza says
Kikuyus are thieves and killers.They stole President Raila’s victory and killed Mzando.So we dont welcome them to our own land.Ndii if your mother is a Luo,then come home.If not,dont try.Hatuchezi.