Luhya Nation Divided over ‘Cowardice’ Of Community’s Leaders during Odinga’s swearing in Fete

Over a month after the swearing in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President, discourses centered around the same continue to arise buoyed by the move by the coalition’s to principals to snub the event.

Former Kakamega Senator who is also Moses Wetangula’s led Ford Kenya deputy party leader and Boniface Khalwale and who was also among opposition leaders conspicuously missing from the event has been claiming that Kenyans are deprived of what truly transpired on the day.

Put to task to explain what he meant during a local talk show, Khalwale claimed media hyped the event thus forcing NASA supporters to throng Uhuru Park further adding that Raila failed to show up at a meeting with his co Principals meant to churn way forward.

ODM’s Director of communication and one of the notable sons from Western Philip Etale has unmasked Khalwale terming him a liar engaging in cheap politics. In a face book post, Etale deconstructed the self acclaimed bull fighter thus posting;

“On 30th Jan. 2018, there were only two people to be sworn-in. The President & his Deputy (Raila Odinga & Kalonzo Musyoka). After a long wait, Raila Odinga showed up at Uhuru Park to a boisterous reception by over a million supporters.

Contrary to Sen. Dr. Bonny Khalwale’s claims on Jeff Koinange Live show on Citizen TV last night that the media mobilized wananchi to go to Uhuru Park, it is the messaging and the build-up activities including a series of press conferences by the Steering Committee led by Dr. David Ndii, Oduor Ong’wen, Moitalel ole Kina and Dr. Miguna Miguna et’al and of-course the hunger for change that had all those people converge at Uhuru Park for the event. Remember, the media had negative analysis and reports about the event.

At the venue, only two people were to hold the Holy Book for the swearing-in. It suffices to note that, the Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and the Hon. Moses Wetangula were not expected to take the oath of office. They both failed to turn-up as was the Deputy President Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka.

FACT: Raila Odinga had promised Kenyans that he and his Deputy would be sworn-in. He fulfilled the promise. By so doing, he proved to the country and the World that he is a man who stands for the truth and ready to stand with the people at all times.

For Dr. Khalwale to claim that the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga failed to show up at the venue of their planned meeting ahead of the event is a lie. In fact, he (Dr. Khalwale) was nowhere in the vicinity of Uhuru Park. Ukweli usemwe.

My fellow Luhya, let us not be lied to by politicians seeking cheap political mileage or those who want to revitalize their political muscles after willingly forcing themselves into oblivion. We must be smart. In any case, if there is a man who has stood with our community and walked shoulder to shoulder with us, is one Raila Amolo Odinga.

Today, it is not about who will be on the ballot in 2022. It is about what we can all do to ensure the winner is declared the victor and the loser gracefully accepts defeat. Electoral Justice MUST be our cup of tea and we must join hands to fight electoral injustice that has denied Kenyans popular leaders and imposed unpopular leaders on them.

Lies will not succeed. The truth shall set us free.

In the words of Elena Gorokhova, in her book A Mountain of Crumbs “The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them. Wake up guys”.

It is not the first time that Khalwale has been accused of conjuring lies with NRM leader Miguna Miguna accusing him of lying that he (Khalwale) reached out to Canadian embassy to help with Miguna’s arrest and consequent deportation.