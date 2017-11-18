List of Top National Leaders Who Braved Police Brutality To Welcome Raila At JKIA, Joined Convoy

By O Yogo

I salute these Luo leaders who turned up to welcome Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga at JKIA yesterday.

1. Hon. Raphael Bita Wanjala

2. Hon. Simba Arati

3. Hon. George Khaniri

4. Steve Mbogo

5. Hon. Esther Passaris.

6. Hon. Ledama Olekina

7. Hon. Junet Mohamed

8. Hon. Bonnie Khalwale

9. Hon. Johnstone Muthama

10. Paul Mwangi (longest serving Luo legal advisor)

11. Hon Sen Janet Ong’era

12. Hon. Mbui

13. Hon. Caleb Amisi

14. Hon. Hon Stazo Elijah Omung’ala

15. Hon. Jateso

Luo Foot soldiers Like

1. Rene N. Mayaka

2. My brother Pastor Joseph Muoria

3. Renah Mokaya

You can mention the other senior Luo leaders that you spotted yesterday. #Resist is in deed a LUO AFFAIR!