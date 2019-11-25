Exposed: List of persons and institutions that presented views to RailaUhuru BBI taskforce

The following institutions presented before the BBI Presidential Taskforce:
1. Auditor General – 30th Jan 2019
2. Media Owners Association – 30th Jan 2019
3. COTU – 22nd Nov 2018
4. Universities’ Academic Staff Union,UASU – 7th March 2019
5. IEBC – 7th March 2019
6. EACC – 30th Jan 2019
7. KEPSA -2nd Nov 2018
8. Ford Kenya Party – 7th March 2019
9. Democratic Party of Kenya – 7th March 2019
10. Council of Elders – 30th Jan 2019
11. KNUT – 30th Jan 2109
12. Africa Youth Leadership Forum – 30th Jan 2019
13. Social Economic Audit of the Constitution, 11th Parliament of Kenya- 14th Feb
14. Federation of Kenya Employers, FKE – 14th Feb
15. ICPAK – 14th Feb 2019
16. KPMDU – 14th Feb 2019
17. National Chamber of Commerce and Industry -2nd Nov 2018
18. Young people Welfare Association – 7th March 2019
19. Kenya Universities Students’ Organisation – KUSO -22nd Nov 2018
20. OKOA TALANTA 254 – 22nd Nov 2018
21. Youth Senate Kenya – 22nd Nov 2018
22. Transparency International – 22nd Nov 2018
23. Dialogue Reference Group – 22nd Nov 2018
24. Maendeleo ya Wanawake – 22nd Nov 2018
25. SUPKEM – 2nd Nov 2018
26. Evangelical Alliance of Kenya – 2nd Nov 2018
27. Centre for Multiparty Democracy – 2nd Nov 2018
28. County governance Watch – 2nd Nov 2018
29. KANU – 17th April 2019
30. Maendeleo Chap Chap – 17th April 2019
31. NARC Kenya – 17th April 2019
32. Prof Yash Pal Ghai – 9th May 2019
33. Dr. S.K. Macharia – 9th May 2019
34. Chapter 15 Commissions(CRA, NPSC, KNHCR, IPOA) – 9th May 2019
35. Controller of Budget – 9th May 2019
36. KNCHR – 6th August 2019
37. CRA – 6th August 2019
38. Kenya Women Senators Association – 6th August 2019
39. Political Parties Liaison Committee – 6th August 2019
40. Hon Mutahi Kagwe – 6th August 2019
41. Registrar of Political Parties – 11th July 2019
42. Office of the Ombudsman – 11th July 2019
43. National Police Service Commission -11th July 2019
44. County Assemblies Forum -11th July 2019
45. Ambassador Francis Muthaura -11th July 2019
46. Youth 4 BBI – 7th August 2019
47. Law Society of Kenya – 7th August 2019
48. Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council – 7th August 2019
49. Union of Civil Servants -7th August 2019
50. Embrace Women Building Bridges -8th August 2019
51. National Women Steering Committee -8th August 2019
52. SENATE – 8th August 2019
53. Association of Procurement Officers/ Kenya Supplies Management -8th August 2019
54. Vijana Tuinuke “Initiative – 8th August 2019
55. Christian Medical Association -9th August 2019
56. Kenya Veterinary Board -9th August 2019
57. Train Eyed Teachers Association -9th August 2019
58. Centre for Diaspora Affairs -9th August 2019
59. Embrace Youth Movement -9th August 2019
60. Bungoma Civil Society -9th August 2019
61. Universities and Colleges Students’ Peace Association of Kenya – 9th August 2019
62. Track One Learners Alliance Protections -9th August 2019
63. New Democrats Party – 9th August 2019
64. Embrace Values and Standards -9th August 2019
65. Better Kenya Team – 9th August 2019
66. PGLP -9th August 2019
67. Kenya Union of Clinical Officers -9th August 2019
68. Jay Network -9th August 2019
69. Hon. Mutava Musyimi/Former Parliamentarians Association -9th August 2019
70. Public Service Commission -9th August 2019
71. Grace Agenda -9th August 2019
72. Association of Victims of Terrorism -9th August 2019
73. Hon. Paul Otuoma -9th August 2019
74. Prayer Breakfast Group- 9th August 2019
75. Hon. Suleiman Shahbal -9th August 2019
76. Major Charles Aloo Rtd -9th August 2019
77. Dr. Isaac Kaluha/Green Foundation -9th August 2019
78. NAMLEF – 9th August 2019
79. Chief Justice of the Judiciary -30th April 2019
80. National Gender and Equality Commission – 30th April 2019
81. Wiper Democratic Party – 30th April 2019
82. Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) – 30th April 2019
