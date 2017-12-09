List Of Counties Including Jubilee’s Mandera Passed The People’s Assembly Supporting Raila Inauguration

The following are the list of counties that have ratified the People’s Assembly sponsored by prime minister Raila’ NASA/NRM.

Mandera county is the latest to pass the bill, a county in which Jubilee rigged heavily and assumed to be Uhuru stronghold shocked many with adoption the bill.

More other counties are expected before and after the inauguration of People’s president Raila on Tuesday 12 December.

1. Siaya County

2. Vihiga County

3. Homabay County

4. Kakamega County

5. Busia County

6. Bungoma County

7. Migori County

8. Kisumu County

9. Mombasa County

10. Kitui County

11. Makueni County

12. Kilifi County

13. Kwale County

14. Machakos County

15.Mandera County

Tunasema,ASANTE SANA!