List Of Counties Including Jubilee’s Mandera Passed The People’s Assembly Supporting Raila Inauguration

The following are the list of counties that have ratified the People’s Assembly sponsored by prime minister Raila’ NASA/NRM.
Mandera county is the latest to pass the bill, a county in which Jubilee rigged heavily and assumed to be Uhuru stronghold shocked many with adoption the bill.
More other counties are expected before and after the inauguration of People’s president Raila on Tuesday 12 December.
1. Siaya County
2. Vihiga County
3. Homabay County
4. Kakamega County
5. Busia County
6. Bungoma County
7. Migori County
8. Kisumu County
9. Mombasa County
10. Kitui County
11. Makueni County
12. Kilifi County
13. Kwale County
14. Machakos County
15.Mandera County
Tunasema,ASANTE SANA!
Comments
Anonymous says
another counties will not left behind, soon they will follow suit. Let us all go to canaan the promised land. Amen.