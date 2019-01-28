Kitui MCAs threaten to impeach Gov. Ngiluover marginalisation in development distribution

A section of MCAs have vowed to impeach Kitui governor Charity Ngilu when they resume sittings on February 13.

The over 20 MCAs, allied to Wiper party, accused the governor of marginalising parts of the county.

The leaders accused Ngilu of neglecting the larger Mwingi region and parts of Kitui rural and concentrating development projects in Kitui Central Constituency.

The MCAs who spoke at Mwingi Gardens on Saturday where area MP Gideon Mulyungi was issuing bursaries said one of their biggest agenda when they resume next month is to kick Ngilu out.

They also accused the governor of being a lone ranger, initiating projects without involving the county assembly.

The MCAs are to have later met at a Mwingi hotel where Ngilu’s impeachment topped their discussions.

They have in the past accused the governor of carrying out dubious projects through which public funds are plundered.

A month ago, they shot down the governor’s supplementary budget which worsened the relationship between the two arms of the county government.

On her part, Ngilu has blamed MCAs for slowing her down by refusing to approve allocation of funds to projects.

She also accuses them of being greedy and has hinted at a process of dissolving the county government to pave the way for fresh elections due to unending wrangles.