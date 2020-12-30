Jubilee to compete Against Itself As ODM withdraws From Nairobi Gubernatorial race

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) will not be fielding a candidate for the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

This was confirmed after ODM failed to produce names of aspirants expected to participate in the party’s primaries to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The IEBC had set yesterday (Tuesday, December 29) as the deadline for the submissions.

ODM chairman John Mbadi told the Nation, that the party would support Jubilee’s quest to recapture the seat.

“I can confidently say that our discussions are around having our partners producing a gubernatorial candidate,” he stated.

“I was not even aware that the board did not submit the names. We had, however, agreed that the board goes ahead to submit the names but that was not the case,” he noted.

The Standard had on December 28, reported that the two parties (Jubilee and ODM) were engaged in talks on the fielding of candidates.

The ODM elections board, Catherine Muma had earlier suggested that the party could pull out of the race if they failed to get a popular candidate.

“There are a lot of considerations to be made after the deadline. We have to vet the individuals to ensure they meet the requirement and they can deliver the seat.

“A party does not go to an election merely because people have applied to participate,” she stated.

Jubilee cleared former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, who is also the Building Bridges Initiative co-chairman, and city businesswoman Agnes Kagure as the aspirants who will face off for the party ticket.

At the same time, The Thirdway Alliance Party announced exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna as the party’s candidate for the upcoming poll.

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu also expressed his interest in clinching the seat as an independent candidate.

A citizen on social media by the name Moses Favour Opendah had this to say;

“It will be interesting to see how Jubilee will handle the Nairobi byelection-now that we have Jubilee Kieleweke,and Jubilee Tangatanga. Where Jubilee Kielewke did not field a candidate and supported ODM-Jubilee Tangtanga supported an independent candidate. This one,they will field a candidate(with ODM not feilding one), and Tangatanga team seem to be leaning towards Bishop Wanjiru.(If what was written in the media last week is true). Will Jubilee Contest against itself? I hear Jubilee Kielewekee is fronting for Waweru. I wonder how popular he is in the City. If this guy could not win just parliamentary Seat in Nairobi County, I wonder if he can win the seat of Governor. Anyway this is politics and anything is possible.”