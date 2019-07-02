Jimmy Kibaki to officially join politics, set to launch his political party today

Former president Mwai Kibaki’s son Jimmy KIbaki is set to join formal politics after being in the cool for long.

Jimmy is expected to launch a new political party in the central kenya base in the vote haunt ahead of 2022 polls.

Jimmy has maintained a low profile on his rumored attempt to join politics in 2013 flopped as he was expected to be gunning for the Othaya parliamentary seat, which had been under his father’s watch for 39 years.

Jimmy was initially active on the ground attending social functions and playing a prominent role in the affairs of the constituency, which was interpreted to mean he was interested in succeeding his father. He had even begun drumming for a political outfit called Simama Kenya.

During the burial of his mother, former First Lady Lucy Kibaki, Jimmy said he had opened to her about his plans, and she told him to “go and think about it.”

The sons of Kenya’s first two leaders, Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi, entered parliament in 2002 occupying their fathers’ old constituency seats.

