It was April FOOLS DAY prank, Raila has NOT applied to run for Presidency 2022- ODM clarifies

CLARIFICATION ON APPLICATIONS FOR THE PARTY PRESIDENTIAL TICKET 2022

Politics can be serious business. Politics is serious business every day of the calendar. Except April 1st. We took the liberty of joining in the days pranks with our communication yesterday knowing well our friends in media and politics would not know better.

We see many, especially our political opponents swallowed it hook line and sinker. They came out guns blazing, frothing at the mouth, at an April fools misdirection. You need to lighten up, friends. It’s never that serious.

So here is the position. Raila Odinga Did NOT apply for the Party’s ticket. His long held position is that he will not discuss 2022 until after the BBI process is done.

At the close of the Application period, the Party received only two Applications from Hon. Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya and Hon Ali Hassan Joho.

These will be processed in the usual manner by the National Elections Board.

Happy Easter.

Edwin Sifuna

Secretary General

02/04/2021