Is KRA Boss John Njiraini An Open Tribalist? Look at List of his senior mgt team

Kenya REVENUE AUTHORITY, KRA.

Is this a national institution or a County government? What happened to regional balance? We need a handshake in KRA, it can’t be that only one tribe occupies all senior positions and also majority of junior staff are also from the said community/tribe, the numbers are shocking !

1. John Njiraini – Commissioner General

2. Githii Mburu – Commissioner

3. Wairimu Nganga – Commissioner

4. Ruth Wachira – Commissioner

5. Nelson Mukuria – Commissioner

6. Joseph Karanja – Deputy commissioner Investigations.

7. Dr Mugambi – Commissioner Kenya school of Revenue Administration

8. Joseph Kaguru – Deputy commissioner Kisumu

9. Nicholas Kinoti – Deputy Commissioner Mombasa

10. John Gathatwa – Deputy commissioner intelligence.

11. John Nyaga – Deputy commissioner.

12. Maj. Samuel Kariuki – Deputy commissioner, Customs.

13. Grace Murichu – Deputy commissioner Procurement.

14. Annastacia Gituba – Deputy commissioner, CG’s office

15. Joseph Nderi – Deputy commissioner, Security Services

16. Rosemary Njeri – Deputy Commissioner, ICD

17. Peter Nguru – Deputy commissioner, Transit

18. Susan Wanjohi – Deputy Commissioner, JKIA

19. John Muraguri – Deputy commissioner, ICT

20. Mike Njeru – Deputy Commissioner, Intelligence

Tribalism at its best.

By Stephen Sande