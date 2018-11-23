Is KRA Boss John Njiraini An Open Tribalist? Look at List of his senior mgt team

Kenya REVENUE AUTHORITY, KRA.
Is this a national institution or a County government? What happened to regional balance? We need a handshake in KRA, it can’t be that only one tribe occupies all senior positions and also majority of junior staff are also from the said community/tribe, the numbers are shocking !
1. John Njiraini – Commissioner General
2. Githii Mburu – Commissioner
3. Wairimu Nganga – Commissioner
4. Ruth Wachira – Commissioner
5. Nelson Mukuria – Commissioner
6. Joseph Karanja – Deputy commissioner Investigations.
7. Dr Mugambi – Commissioner Kenya school of Revenue Administration
8. Joseph Kaguru – Deputy commissioner Kisumu
9. Nicholas Kinoti – Deputy Commissioner Mombasa
10. John Gathatwa – Deputy commissioner intelligence.
11. John Nyaga – Deputy commissioner.
12. Maj. Samuel Kariuki – Deputy commissioner, Customs.
13. Grace Murichu – Deputy commissioner Procurement.
14. Annastacia Gituba – Deputy commissioner, CG’s office
15. Joseph Nderi – Deputy commissioner, Security Services
16. Rosemary Njeri – Deputy Commissioner, ICD
17. Peter Nguru – Deputy commissioner, Transit
18. Susan Wanjohi – Deputy Commissioner, JKIA
19. John Muraguri – Deputy commissioner, ICT
20. Mike Njeru – Deputy Commissioner, Intelligence
Tribalism at its best.
By Stephen Sande
Comments
Anonymous says
THE KENYA WE WE WE WANT
Anonymous says
that’s the stupidity of the narrative of the 60% GPA.
Since when did mt Kenya have brains; but only known to be born thieves.
All public offices all over Kenya and beyond is full on these thieves. with every regime they run.
Bure kabisa.