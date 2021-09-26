In Migori, DP Ruto coiled his tail, did not utter a word against Raila or Uhuru, he promised NOTHING

I tell you kenyans..Ruto has no political agenda…why and 🤔..how.?

Today in Awendo, Ruto tried very much , tailored his speech to be very minimal and at least very far from attacking Jakom and his brother Uhuru kenyatta in doing so he without knowing that he had simply nothing to tell Migiri, Awendo sub county , apart from the million and 20k we are told he gave as handout and those that we are not told he gave his arand boys like 😉 Owalo..

He Clearly demonstrated that he is bankrupt of ideas ..

The political heavy weight maturity and sound 👌 value one need to do is found only in ODM..

AWENDO..Thank you for demonstrating those quality although you did not get the born marrow of the politics which used to be said and demonstrated by the late Awendo political legend OLUOCH KANIDO..where the crowd could burst in laughter 😀 before kanindo finished his statement..

Ruto had no politics that seduced votes, he has politics that commensurate the effort of corruption 🙄and name calling..

Thank you for decorum you showed 🙏

When William Ruto was in Awendo, Migori County, did he tell those people any major project the govt implemented in Luo Nyanza between 2013 and March 2018? #AfterMigori — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) September 26, 2021

Welcome to Awendo and Migori county at large..we will be more than happy to hear from you 😀and all about your bottom up narratives and as you do that, we don’t expect any single letter 😉 or word bordering wuo nyalego name or matusi ama unprintable words 😀 for you shall have spoil the good name of so called UDA..

Just sell your products, ideas and manifesto to the entire markets of Migori county political market..

Hi maneno ya ku provoke jokanyanam then Raila is blamed we left that Barabara kitambo sana and we went ✋handshake.

Owalo make sure Ruto omadh nyuka gi rabuond kanyamkago kod nyoch Rapogi gi ranjira ee yo ma okwe.. maok otuomo jakom.. Welcome