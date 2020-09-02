If you want to know Uhuru’s plan then listen to Murathe, if want to know Ruto’s thoughts listen to Murkomen and Sudi

By Jerome O

Uhuru Kenyatta was on TV yesterday

If you want to know what Uhuru is saying, listen to Murathe and if you want to know what Dr Ruto is saying, listen to Murkomen

Although with a dose of arrogance, Murathe eloquently elucidated what Uhuru thinks of Dr Ruto

Even those he referred to as his own personal opinion aren’t his but that of Uhuru and the ruling elite, also called the deep state

I admired the manner he fought off Wahiga Mwaura’s attempt to gag him not to slander the DP, because he wasn’t in the show to defend himself

Murathe responded that even when the DP called him a “mkora” who had hijacked Jubilee, the latter wasn’t in the studio, to defend himself

That TV debate will form the basis of the political discussions in the next days or even weeks. Dr Ruto will respond in doses

The intellectual bit will be done by Murkomen and the crude part will be delivered by Sudi

Those of us outside Jubilee will take our seats and savour our pop corns, as what BBC’s Wanyama Wa Chebusir refers to as ‘vita vya wenyewe kwa wenyewe’ unfold

In other news, seems Denis Okari is the virologist who inadvertently discovered the much sought COVID-19 vaccine

He made his exposè and abracadabra, the daily infections fell. As of yesterday, I heard there wasn’t a single COVID-19 patient in any ICU in the country

I never knew I’d be alive when journalism will eradicate a pandemic

Hail Okari Wuod Jo’Kisii, for your invention

Good morning my fellow Southerners!!

Nicholas Murithi: The name murathe in kikuyu means to shoot or the shot one!@The guy was shooting from the hip!@At some point I got very scared!

Ren Ole Frukha: William Ruto was the broker for Thwake dam contractor which had quoted Ksh 3B higher than all bidders ~ Jubilee VC, David Murathe.



Charles Were: Deep State Ambassador. Am I the only noticing lots of resemblance between his speech and Kibaki’s?

Andrea Ben Omedo: I remember some times back he said Uhuru will be a dictator in his second term. Mna macho na hamuoni….. tangatanga read between the lines

David OJ Ongo’u: Let me compare the fronted soldiers, Sudi and Murathe. I believe they’re hired friends.

Ren Ole Frukha: Sudi/Omanga and Murkomen won’t make even you the President. Never. HUSTLER is a known and certified looter but he pretend to be holly. Avoid that man like plague.