‘I am ready to join Uhuru cabinet, he should sack those who insult him’- Peter Kenneth says

Former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth has said he is ready to work with the Jubilee government to help achieve its vision for the country.

Kenneth has said the president has only two years to deliver its agenda and that he should work with people who support him.

Kenneth who served Gatanga constituency for two terms, said it is paramount for the President to rid his government of people who critique and disrespect him.

“It is impossible for the President to work with people who insult him. For the remaining part of his term, he needs people who support him to help him complete his development work,” he said.

He said he has always supported the jubilee government and that he is now ready to work together with the president to help him implement his agenda.

Kenneth said Uhuru has been categorical that he will take a break after his term and should therefore be given the space he needs to work.

After his departure, Kenneth said the Mt. Kenya population which is one of the largest in the country, will have to be on the table when decisions are made.

“We cannot be the majority and be left out when major decisions are being made,” he added.

He however added that the region will follow the directions that will be given by the president in 2022 and that he will remain the leader of the region even after his Presidency.

Those who do not like the president, Kenneth said should at least respect the Presidency because they may hold the position in future.

The former presidential candidate voiced his support for the handshake between the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga saying it helped quell conflicts and brought their communities together.

“This is why I support the Building Bridges Initiative and after it is passed, we will sit down with the president and decide how to move forward,” he said.

Kenneth was speaking at Mabae Primary School in Gatanga during a water project inspection tour organised by principal secretary Joseph Wairagu.



Source: The Star