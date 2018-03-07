I am Not A Thief, Do Not Judge Me For Seeking Financial Help- Miguna Miguna

I have read an article in The Standard Digital, DAILY NATION’s “Nairobi News” an online publication and The Star, Kenya, casting aspersions and attacking me for raising funds for #NRMKe operations, my air fare, repairs to my destroyed house and my legal fees.

The following is my response.

I don’t have to validate myself to anyone.

Wasn’t Jesus Christ the Son of God crucified for trying to save others?

If no one is attacking you, it means you are doing nothing substantive or effective!

Kenyans seek contributions daily for legal fees, medical bills, tuition – even to help them marry.

Fundraising for political activities are routine – even in the West!

Barack Obama wouldn’t have become the president of the USA had he not received financial support from tens of millions of ordinary Americans!

Artificial billionaires who have looted public funds in the despotic Jubilee routinely raise funds from ordinary Kenyans in order to campaign.

Wealthy individuals in NASA and other political formations have also routinely raised funds to campaign and execute numerous activities.

Anyone demanding or expecting me to fund #NRMKe activities, pay my huge legal fees and repair my house that the despotic duo have desecrated from my “wealth” is drunk morally contaminated. S/he is used to con-men and con-women who have looted public funds.

A man of integrity like me who has not stolen a dime cannot afford it. That’s why I threaten the despots. That’s why they cower in fear in my presence until they are forced to expel me from my own country of birth.

I will not change!

I will not become a thief in order to satisfy the debauched expectations of a compromised media and a few delusional despotic surrogates.

I have never stolen or misappropriated a dime from the public or private sector.

I am not wealthy and I do not consider one’s individual wealth as a qualification for public office.

At 5:30 a.m. on February 2, 2018 when state sponsored gangsters blew open my front door using military detonators (charges) and extensively destroyed my house, I had a right to peaceful enjoyment of my home, safety and physical and psychological integrity, which were flagrantly violated.

My house remains destroyed. It has not been repaired.

I was subsequently violently abducted and detained incommunicado while being subjected to physical and emotional torture.

More than seven court orders directing my release were ignored.

I was not given access to physicians, lawyers and my family during those harrowing five days.

On the sixth day, I was forcefully removed from Kenya and sent into exile.

I was forcefully removed from Kenya against my will while wearing slippers and the clothes I had been abducted in.

I was abducted, detained, tortured and forcefully exiled for strongly opposing despotism, the perpetration of the culture of impunity, the abrogation of the constitution and the rule of law and routine violations of human rights by the illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Samoei Ruto.

I have been fighting for freedom since 1986. At 3:30 a.m. on November 14, 1987, the same state sponsored goons had abducted, detained me incommunicado and tortured me for weeks before expelling me from the University of Nairobi where I was a student leader.

I subsequently spent more than ten years in political exile fighting for freedom.

Anyone who questions me or my intentions after my 30 years of sacrifice should never, ever contact me again.

I take it very personally!

No one is going to convince me that I should sacrifice myself for millions of Kenyans if I cannot seek assistance from the same people I have sacrificed myself for – and for whom I am still sacrificing for.

That’s completely unacceptable!

I am a human being like everyone else.

I breathe, eat, need shelter, clothing, etc – and for my family – like everyone else!

I will not ask anyone for permission to live and to take care of myself!!

That will never happen!

The same people attacking me cannot sacrifice one hour fighting for my freedom.

Virtually all of them couldn’t even show up at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018 when I swore-in The People’s President, leave alone being prepared to be charged with treason, being abducted and detained incommunicado, being tortured, and facing risks of being murdered, or even being prepared to be separated from their loved ones for a day!

Without my lawyers’ fees and disbursements paid, I would not be able to return to Kenya.

Without my house repaired and secured, I will not be able to live, leave alone fight for my rights and the rights of 45 million Kenyans.

I wouldn’t be able to continue the struggle. Yet these are my rights; rights that are entrenched in the Constitution.

My right to Kenyan citizenship is a birthright that should never be interferred with and cannot be suspended or cancelled.

My right to a valid Kenyan passport is vested in the Constition.

My right to free thought, conscience, speech, association and movement are entrenched, vested and protected in the Constitution of Kenya, 2010!

The foregoing are not privileges granted by the state or regime of the day regardless as to whether the regime is legitimate or illegitimate.

So, if someone takes offence that I am trying to have my house repaired, my legal fees paid and my rights protected at the same time as I raise funds and mobilize support to strengthen the NRMKe, does that person believe in my right to live and everything that pertains to it or s/he believes I am his or her slave – only to serve his or her interests but not mine?

I reject that thinking completely and unreservedly – and I frankly don’t care who supports it.

Before criticizing or attacking someone, each one of us must think deeply about what sacrifices each one of us has made in our individual lives to protect the rights and freedoms of others, then compare and contrast with what the person you are attacking or criticizing has done for you or is presently doing.

After all, what are we really fighting for?

It must start with each one of our individual rights, interests and needs then it extends outwards.

I know there are lots of people who are celebrating that I am “out of the way.” They feel threatened by their inaction, cowardice and/or hypocrisy.

They are incapacitated by their unfounded and baseless fears, envy and stupidity.

I’m not going to worry about such people.

I’m focused and marching ahead!!!

Thank you.

– #NRMKe General Miguna Miguna