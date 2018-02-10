HERE Is Hon Wavinya Ndeti Message That Got Governor Mutua Crying Like A Baby

By Hon Wavinya Ndeti

Fellow Citizens,

I thank you all for turning out in masses for the August 8th General Elections and voted for us in NASA because you believed in our ideologies.

To our friends and the people of Machakos, I thank you for your support. Your vote didn’t count and that’s why I urge you all to join us in not recognizing the irresponsible, arrogant and disrespectful leadership of electoral thieves.

I urge fellow Kenyans to sacrifice anything they can to end electoral fraud. It should not be too easy to steal an election. The crisis of a rigged election should be so costly to the masters of vote theft that future would be candidates, conniving elections officials; think twice, thrice before they do it.

Through patriotism and diligence, we have been able to unite the biggest and most patriotic coalition in Kenyan history; NASA. We must stand together as a coalition and look into the future with renewed optimism.

May God Almighty continue to bless the People of Machakos.

I thank you all.